Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, confirms senior psychiatrist

The Bandra police have recorded the statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist in the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. One of the psychiatrists, a senior doctor from a leading hospital, confirmed to the cops that the actor was suffering from bipolar disorder. However, the others said that he was leading a stressful life but did not give any specific reason for his depression. The doctors also told the cops that he wasn't taking the prescribed medicines and hardly visited them more than two to three times.

According to the Bandra police, Sushant consulted all the three psychiatrists from November 2019 onwards. After being diagnosed with depression he was given some medicines, which he took for one to two months and then discontinued. The senior psychiatrist, who was the last doctor he consulted, had diagnosed bipolar disorder. "The actor used to change his doctors after two to three visits. He has not visited the three psychiatrists more than three times each. The doctor he last visited had given him some medicines for the disease he was diagnosed with but the actor took them for about two months. He had consulted the psychiatrist over phone during lockdown but he did not follow his advice," said an officer on request of anonymity. DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, Zone IX, said, "The Bandra police have recorded the statements of the three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist with respect to Sushant's death."

In November 2019, the actor also consulted a leading psychotherapist, who is a British national but practises in Mumbai. According to sources, he visited the psychotherapist thrice and attended the sessions. "Such a disease requires proper medical attention and some medicines need to be taken for almost nine to 11 months. In some cases they are required for a lifetime. But Sushant stopped taking the medicines when he started to feel better," one of the psychiatrists told the police in his statement.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news