Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Bandra police record statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist

After questioning filmmaker Aditya Chopra for over three hours at Versova police station in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, the Bandra Police on Monday recorded statements of the late actor's psychiatrists and psychotherapist. According to police officials, Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since November 2019. In this regard, the police quizzed three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist, whom the late actor was consulting.

So far, the police have recorded statements of over 36 people, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actress Sanjana Sanghi, actress Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's friend Sandip Ssingh. Earlier, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had sent his statement to Bandra Police via email as he is not present in Mumbai.

Besides B-Town celebs, the police have also started recording statements of journalists who had written articles on the actor's personal and professional life. The Bandra police will also record the statement of actress Kangna Ranaut, who spoke about nepotism and professional rivalry after the actor's sudden demise.

The cops have submitted Rajput's electronic gadgets to Kalina Forensic Lab for further investigation. The toxicology report from the forensic lab is also awaited. According to the final post mortem report, Rajput had died of asphyxia due to hanging, which was also mentioned in the preliminary report. However, the viscera report is still awaited.

The actor, who was last seen in Chhichhore was found hanging at his rented apartment in Bandra on June 14. While his sudden death left many shocked and surprised, the police did not recover any suicide note from the scene of crime.

With inputs from Faizan Khan

