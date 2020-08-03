Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police refutes actor's father's claim of inaction despite complaint in Feb

The Mumbai Police on Monday, issued an official statement stating that no written complaint was filed with Bandra police station on February 25 as claimed in a statement released by K K Singh, father of late Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor's father released a statement saying that the family had informed the Bandra Police on February 25 that Sushant's life was in danger.

Sushant Singh's father's video

#WATCH: #SushantSinghRajput's father in a self-made video says, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna." pic.twitter.com/tnn9XN1XlB — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in the video revealed that he had informed Mumbai police in February that his son's life was in danger.

He said,"On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna. Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help."

Mumbai Police on Monday, issued an official statement refuting the claims made by Sushant Singh Rajput's father. The statement also said that IPS OP Singh, the brother-in-law of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had sent a WhatsApp message to DCP zone 9 regarding the issue back then.



The statement issued by Mumbai Police

However, DCP Zone 9 had called Singh and requested him to file a written complaint, as it was mandatory to initiate any inquiry or action. The official statement by the Mumbai Police further said that Rajput's brother-in-law O P Singh wanted the issue to be resolved informally, to which the then DCP zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty is not missing, says her lawyer

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was filed in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide. He also said that the Mumbai Police is investigating the case in which the forensic expert and team of doctors have been consulted.

While the investigation is underway to determine whether Sushant's death is suspicious or not, Singh said the Mumbai Police have not yet reached any conclusion.

The Dil Bechara actor was found hanging at his rented apartment on June 14 in Bandra. The actor's final postmortem report confirmed that Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging while his viscera report ruled out any foul play.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news