Sushant Singh Rajput used to google diseases like bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, says Param Bir Singh

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday spoke about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe. The police chief said that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was filed and Mumbai Police is investigating the case in which the forensic expert and team of doctors have been consulted.

According to the city police chief, a detailed investigation is going on in this case but the Mumbai Police have not yet reached any conclusion. The investigation is to determine whether Sushant's death is suspicious or not.

Besides Mumbai Police, the Bihar Police has also registered a case on the late actor's alleged death and a team of Bihar Police has come to Mumbai to conduct the investigation. "We do not know whether the action taken by Bihar Police is correct or not. We are taking legal advice on this," Singh said.

He further said that the matter is with Mumbai police, so the Bihar Police should have transferred the case to them. "Our investigation is going in the right direction. We had called Sushant's sister for questioning but she did not come," Singh added.

In the FIR filed in Patna, Rajput's father KK Singh told the Bihar police that the late actor had Rs 17 crore in Kotak Mahindra Bank account, out of which Rs 15 crore has been transferred. Commenting on the same, Singh said Mumbai Police are investigating the financial transactions.

So far, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of 56 people.

Busting rumours that there was a party at Sushant's house on June 13, Singh said the police scanned the CCTV footage of June 13 and 14 but did not find any evidence about the party. Singh also assured that the police is investigating the death of Rajput's former manager Disha Salian.

He further said that the investigation had so far revealed that Salian was already under some stress and some people were adding Sushant's name, due to which he was also under stress.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner also said that the late actor used to search Google for diseases like bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, etc. He also said that Rajput's father did not give Mumbai police the same statement like the one he gave to Bihar police. "Although the Mumbai Police had called Sushant's sister again to give a statement in detail, she did not come," he added.

"Sushant's family recorded their statement once but they did not come when called again," the police commissioner said.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 24.

Last month, Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR in Patna of "abetment to suicide" naming actress Rhea Chakraborty, said to be close to the dead Patna-born actor, and her family members as accused.

