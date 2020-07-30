Sushant Singh Rajput's father never alleged abetment, say Mumbai cops

A team from Patna police probing the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday amid speculations over how the case will be handled with two agencies involved. Sources in the Mumbai police told mid-day that had the actor's father, Krishna Kishor Singh, given the kind of details he has given to Bihar police, they too would have filed a similar case, but such allegations never came forth.

The Patna police team met the deputy commissioner of police from Mumbai police who is monitoring the investigation here on Wednesday. The latter assured the Bihar officers of cooperation and suggested they meet the nodal officer, the DCP Crime Branch, who was unavailable till at least Wednesday evening.

"We have not received an official copy of the FIR filed in Patna but from what we have seen in media reports, Sushant's father never said anything of that sort to Mumbai police. We had recorded his statement too after the death," a source from Mumbai police said.

Sources in the Mumbai police said that they wanted to record a detailed statement of Sushant's sister Mitu Singh and an officer had contacted her 10 days ago, but she was busy. "We wanted to record a detailed statement because right after the death, everyone was stressed and could not speak much. So we wanted more details as she lives in the city and was in touch with Sushant," said the source.

Patna police also want to question Shruti Modi, who is Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty's and her brother, Showik's manager, and Samuel Miranda, who is a friend of Rhea's. Mumbai police too had recorded Modi's statement.

According to the FIR registered in Patna, Rhea had changed Sushant's SIM card and given him another one, allegedly to keep him away from his friends. The new SIM card was allegedly in the name of Miranda.

Business ties with Rhea

Sushant started a company called Vividrage RhealityX Pvt Ltd in September, 2019 with Rhea, where Showik was a director. Rhea got Sushant to incorporate her name in the company's and to make Showik a director in it.



Police outside Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra residence on June 14 when he died. File pic

A month or two after that, Sushant went into depression and got treated by four different doctors in the city. In January 2020, when Sushant was undergoing treatment, Showik started another company, Front India for World Foundation with him. Just a few days before his alleged suicide, Rhea quit as the director of Vividrage RhealityX Pvt Ltd.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty 'not absconding', we will speak to her if required: Patna Cops

Sources in Patna police told mid-day, "We will investigate all transactions that Sushant had as the FIR mentions that he was cheated."

Patna Police Inspector, Qaisar Alam, said, "Details of the bank transaction are not yet found, we are probing further."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news