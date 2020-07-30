Rhea Chakraborty 'not absconding', we will speak to her if required: Patna Cops

After the late Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishor Singh filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family on Tuesday, it was widely reported last afternoon that the actor was absconding. However, the turn of events was dismissed by Vinay Tiwari, Central Patna SP. Rajput's family had registered a complaint against Chakraborty in Patna, alleging financial irregularities, following which an FIR was filed.

Talking to mid-day, Tiwari stated, "Aisa kuch nahin hai. At this point, we are not even trying to trace Miss Chakraborty. Preliminary enquiry is underway. There are certain basic facts that are being investigated, following which we will decide on the course of action. As, when and if she is required, we will get in touch with her." Tiwari added that the investigation being carried out by the Bihar police was independent of that conducted by the Mumbai police.

In an FIR filed at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, Singh alleged that Rhea had transferred Rs 15 crore from the actor's account and instigated him to commit suicide. Rhea and her family — including Indrajit, Sandhya and Shovik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi — have been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide), among others.

On Wednesday, Rhea moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai. The actor's lawyer Satish Maneshinde confirmed the development, saying, "We will navigate this case step by step. [We have appealed that] the Bihar case be transferred to Mumbai. Once the Supreme Court gives its decision, we will see how to navigate further."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the case will continue to be investigated by the Mumbai police and won't be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), despite sustained public pressure. Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, and actor Shekhar Suman have been among those demanding a CBI inquiry. The minister also met senior police officials yesterday to review the progress in the case, which is also being probed by the Bihar police.

From Bengaluru to B-Town

Bengaluru-born Chakraborty started her career as a VJ for Channel V and MTV. She forayed into Bollywood in 2013 with the Y Films' production, Mere Dad Ki Maruti. It is believed that Chakraborty met Rajput then as both were Yash Raj Films' talent. She has since starred in Sonali Cable, Dobaara, Bank Chor and Mohit Suri-directed Half Girlfriend.

