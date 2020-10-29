Sushant Singh Rajput's friend seeks CBI probe in Disha Salian's death, moves HC

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and gym partner Sunil Shukla on Thursday approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a CBI probe into the actor's former manager Disha Salian, who died under "suspicious circumstances".

Salian, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad.

Six days later, on June 14, Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home.

In the petition, Shukla claimed that both Salian and Rajput died under "suspicious circumstances" and that the Mumbai police has not considered several aspects while probing her death.

"The petitioner (Shukla) has documentary evidence to prove that Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput were in touch from March to April 2020," the petition said.

It added that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is already probing the death of Rajput and hence even Salian's death case should be handed over to the central probe agency.

