Sushant Singh Rajput: If Ekta Kapoor tells me to do anything, I will follow her

Sushant Singh Rajput says he owes his career to producer Ekta Kapoor. The Kedarnath actor is ready to work with the producer on any platform

Ekta Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput (Pic/Instagrammed by Ekta Kapoor)

Sushant Singh Rajput, who made his acting debut on television with Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta, says he is ready to work with the producer on any platform.

Sushant was interacting with the media when he launched author Natasha Malpani Oswal's book Boundless, along with Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday.

Asked if he would like to work with Ekta on television again, Sushant said: "Why only on television? I am ready to work with her on any platform. Apart from my family, if there is one person who has been instrumental in my career, it is Ekta (Kapoor) madam. So, if she tells me to do anything, I will follow her."

Sushant recently wrapped up shooting of Nitesh Tiwari's next film "Chhichhore", in which he will share screen space with Shraddha Kapoor.

He said: "We have completed shooting of the film and now it will release soon. I feel very excited during the shooting of every film of mine. Now, we will do the film's dubbing."

The "Kai Po Che" and "Kedarnath" actor said he enjoys the entire filmmaking process.

"When our film is about to release, there is always an excitement about people's reaction to it. If people resonate with the film, that gives us immense satisfaction. Once the audience appreciates your work, it motivates you to do a lot better with your future projects. So, it's a process which I really enjoy."

Sushant worked with actress Sara Ali Khan in "Kedarnath", and now, he has worked with her father Saif Ali Khan in his next film "Dil Bechara".

On working with Saif, he said: "It's a good feeling. I am huge fan of Saif sir and I got an opportunity to work with him so early in career so, it's kind of self motivation for me."

Sushant and Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming film "Drive", which was supposed to hit the screens last year, will now release on June 28. The Dharma Productions project was earlier locked for release on March 2, 2018, and then the date was shifted to September 7, before being pushed further.

Explaining the delay, the actor said: "There is a lot of visual effects work involved in the film and it is very recent technology in our country. Therefore, it is taking time. Once we are done with the VFX work, it will release on its scheduled date. I am very excited for that film because it has a really interesting story and Tarun Mansukhani is also returning to direction after a long gap."

