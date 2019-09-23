Sushant Singh Rajput: Preparing myself for Moon 2024 mission

Two years ago, Sushant Singh Rajput had undergone training at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for his astronaut act in his then-upcoming sci-fi film, Chanda Mama Door Ke. While the project failed to go on floors, the month-long programme at the premier space institute only deepened the actor's love for astronomy. Now, Rajput — who is enjoying his moment in the sun thanks to the brilliant run of Chhichhore — intends to head back to Houston.



"I had done a workshop at NASA when I went there two years ago. Those who trained me had said that if I continued for a few more weeks, I would have received a certificate of instructor. So, now, I am planning to go to Houston to complete the training. It consists of everything that you need to know about going to space, including sitting in the centrifuge," rattles off Rajput, who is also the proud owner of Meade 14" LX600, one of the most advanced telescopes in the world.

Sushant Singh Rajput at NASA. Pic/Instagram

So consumed is the actor with astronomy that he bought a piece of land — in the region of Mare Muscoviense, also called the Sea of Muscovy — on the moon last year. Knowing he is getting ahead of himself, Rajput quips that he wishes to visit the region some day. "NASA plans to send astronauts on the Moon by 2024. I am planning to prepare myself for it, in case I get lucky ."

