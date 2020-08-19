Sushant Singh Rajput's sister had threatened to file FIR against him, Rhea Chakraborty tells police

A statement recorded by actress Rhea Chakraborty through her lawyer has revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's sister — Priyanka Singh — had threatened to file an FIR against him last year after they had a heated argument over some issue. However, when Sushant said he would share the CCTV footage of the incident with the police, she left the house and returned to Delhi.

Requesting anonymity, a police officer said, "We don't know what exactly happened that day but as per Rhea's statement, Sushant's sister misbehaved with her and when the actress told Sushant about it, the brother and sister had a heated argument. Then she even threatened to file an FIR."

'Can't find footage'

"We tried to look for the CCTV footage to get more clarity on what actually happened but we couldn't find it. The forensic team might be able to retrieve the footage," an officer said.

In a detailed statement by Rhea, her lawyer said, "One night in April last year, Rhea and Priyanka had gone to a party where the latter consumed alcohol and was becoming unruly. Rhea insisted that they return to Sushant's home. Upon returning, Sushant and his sister continued drinking while Rhea went to sleep. Some time later, Rhea suddenly woke up and found Priyanka in her bed behaving inappropriately. Rhea was shocked and told Priyanka to leave the room. Subsequently, Rhea left the house and informed Sushant about the incident. Thereafter, Sushant and his sister got into a heated argument about it. The incident strained relations between Rhea and Sushant's family."

Speaking to mid-day, Sushant's driver Dhiren said, "Last year, in April, when Priyanka came to Mumbai, I picked her up from the airport and dropped her home. The next day Priyanka and Rhea first went to Arth restaurant and then to Sahara Star hotel where Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty joined them. Later, I dropped all of them home. I don't remember clearly but the next day Priyanka left the house."

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Even OP Singh, husband of Sushant's other sister Rani Singh, messaged me about it." The officer said, "We don't want to completely rely on her statement as it can be one-sided."

Also Read: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict in Rhea Chakraborty's case transfer plea on August 19

Messages throw light

Earlier Rhea had also released some screenshots of WhatsApp messages, which Sushant had sent to Priyanka. One message reads, "You do this, after the shameful act, making this a cover-up to distract attention by playing the victim card in the most non-negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol."

In another message Sushant said, "If you're blinded by your ego, god bless you because I'm not afraid and I will continue doing what I've done till now to bring out the necessary changes in the world. Let god and nature decide which 'act' is right."

However, Vikas Singh, Sushant's family lawyer, said, "The allegations are baseless and a move to gain sympathy."

'Rhea never met Aaditya Thackeray'

In her statement, Rhea has also mentioned that she never met Aaditya Thackeray. "She does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray. Neither has she ever spoken to him over telephone or otherwise," her lawyer mentioned in the statement.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news