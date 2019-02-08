Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Sonchiriya granted an 'A' certificate

bollywood

Shot in Chambal, Sonchiriya is set in the 1970s and showcases a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits played by Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and others

Sonchiriya Poster

Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film Sonchiriya has been granted an 'A' certificate after the maker incorporated three changes that were suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film's producer said on Friday.

Shot in Chambal, the film is set in the 1970s and showcases a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits. The film contains many expletives.

"The film is censored, the obstacle has been cleared. Let's not look for controversy. They (CBFC) loved the film and they had three suggestions and that is it. The film is set in a path. There were no issues," producer Ronnie Screwvala told reporters here at the promotional event of the film. He was responding to a question about whether the film faced any problem from the CBFC.

Director Abhishek Chaubey said, "There were no issues and problems. The film has been censored and is releasing with an 'A' certificate." The director, who has critically-acclaimed films like Udta Punjab, Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya to his credit, admitted that there is always a pressure on him to deliver good content.

"That kind of pressure is there but I don't think about it. Filmmaking itself is too tough but the focus is on getting it right. I have people around me who are honest and critical about my work," he adds.

Screwvala, whose last release Uri: The Surgical Strike turned out to be the biggest hit of the year so far, is hopeful about the fate of Sonchiriya. "Each film has its own karma and destiny. For everybody this film is special. It is a cult film in many ways. It is a genre-breaking movie. Audience will slowly grow to like the film. We are very confident about the film," he added. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead and it releases on March 1.

Also read: Sonchiriya Trailer: Sushant, Bhumi, Manoj and others take audience on a thrilling ride

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever