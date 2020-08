Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: CBI registers case against 6 accused including Rhea Chakraborty, others

After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The investigating agency booked 6 accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation. CBI said it is also in touch with Bihar Police.

CBI registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with #SushantSinghRajput's death case. pic.twitter.com/KEy7iCegcv — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

"... A case is, therefore, registered under section 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506, 120B IPC against (I) Rhea Chakraborty and her family members (2) Sh. Indrajit Chakraborty (3) Sandhya Chakraborty, (4) Showik Chakraborty, (5) Samuel Miranda, (6) Shruti Modi & others and entrusted to Anil Kumar Yadav, Additional SP, CBI, AC-VI, SIT, New Delhi for investigation," read from content from FIR by CBI.

The investigating agency booked 6 accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation. CBI said it is also in touch with Bihar Police.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent a recommendation to the Central Government to investigate the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25. In Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, submitted before a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the case registered regarding the late actor's death in Bihar's Patna to Mumbai.

When asked about on Mumbai Police not relieving Patna SP Vinay Tiwari from quarantine, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey Bihar Police said: "Mumbai Police isn't even following orders of Supreme Court. They must give in writing if they don't want to obey the Supreme Court order or they should state clearly that they have arrested him."

Tiwari, who reached Mumbai for probe in Rajput case, has been quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials till August 15.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever