Sushant Singh Rajput's father files complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty at the Bandra police station while recording her statemnt in June. Pic/Shadab Khan

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against the actor's rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. The late actor's father K.K Singh filed a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and and six others, including her family members back in his hometown in Patna, Bihar, said a PTI report.

A four-member team has been sent to Mumbai. The team will collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone https://t.co/8GwhVEU8PJ — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

According to an ANI report, cop Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone said that the case has been filed under various sections, including abetment of suicide against actress Rhea Chakraborty. He further said that a four-member team has been sent to Mumbai to collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police.

During Mumbai Police's investigation in the suicide case, actress Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated after the late actor's sudden death. The Bandra police had recorded the full statement of actress Rhea Chakraborty for close to 11 hours, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

The actress was quizzed on June 18, four days after the Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra (West). The actress, in her detailed statement, also narrated how she met him and had spoken about their relationship.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, he was 34 years old.

(With agency inputs)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news