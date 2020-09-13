Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: NCB arrests another alleged drug peddler

Apart from Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested by the NCB last week. Pic/Atul Kamble

After the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty in an alleged drug racket, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is looking for more suspects. On Saturday, they arrested a man named Karanjit, known as KJ. He supplied drugs in Capri Heights in Bandra West, and used to supply drugs to Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty, which later reached Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB is considering this arrest important because it's connected to Capri Heights, where Rajput lived from 2016 to 2018, Rhea has told NCB. It's alleged that other people used to come there to take drugs.

On Saturday, the NCB also recovered half a kilogramme of cannabis after trailing Anuj Keshwani, who was arrested four days ago. According to information received from sources, another raid conducted in the suburbs led to the recovery of marijuana cigarettes. According to sources, Keshwani was known to many people in Bollywood. At the same time, the NCB is also looking for other people related to the drug syndicate.

But, there is no information on whether any drugs were found from Karanjit. The NCB officials said that Karanjit was brought to the NCB office in South Mumbai on Saturday, and he continues to be questioned. An official said that Karanjit was allegedly a part of the drug syndicate, and his name came up during investigation. NCB joint director Sameer Wankhede confirmed Karanjit's arrest.

In the drugs case, the NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, besides Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and two Bandra-based drug peddlers Abdel Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatara. All accused are in judicial custody.

