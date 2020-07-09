Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Shekhar Kapur sends statement to police via email

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has sent his statement to Bandra Police via email in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case as the filmmaker is not present in Mumbai. The police said that the investigation team needs more clarity on it and they will be recording his statement in person once he returns to the city.

Confirming the development, a senior IPS officer told mid-day, "We have summoned Kapur to come and record his statement based on the tweet he shared a day after the actor’s suicide. He had sent some details via email which we are considering but we need more clarity on it. His detailed statement will be recorded soon once he comes back to the city."

The officer did not reveal much about the details shared by Kapur, but he confirmed that they will consider it for the investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Police Collects CCTV Footage Of Actor's Residential Building

The filmmaker had tweeted that he knew the people behind Rajput's suicide based on which the Maharashtra government had ordered an inquiry.

In his tweet posted on June 15, Kapur said, “I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput.”

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the police officer also confirmed that they will be recording the statement of actress Kangana Ranaut, based on the claims she made in a video shared on social media after Rajput’s demise. As she is at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, the police were not able to get in touch with her. They said that Ranaut will be summoned to record her statement soon.

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Tells Cops He Hadn't Dropped Sushant Singh Rajput From His Films

On Wednesday, the cops submitted Rajput’s electronic gadgets to Kalina Forensic Lab for further investigation. The toxicology report from the forensic lab is also awaited.

Rajput was found hanging in his rented apartment in Bandra on June 14. The police did not recover a suicide note from the spot but are investigating the professional rivalry angle after orders from the state government based on social media claims.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news