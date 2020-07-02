Sushant Singh Rajput's family upset with Shekhar Suman?

Sushant Singh Rajput's family is said to be upset with Shekhar Suman and producer Sandip Ssingh for 'politicising' the actor's death. After meeting SSR's family in Patna, they conducted a press conference with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav. The family reportedly termed it as a 'political gimmick' as there's a buzz that Suman will join the RJD. Bihar goes to the polls later this year. It is alleged that Suman is harbouring political ambitions again after quitting the Congress.

Met Sushant's father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant . pic.twitter.com/we0VL9w7PM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

Shekhar Suman visited Sushant Singh Rajput's family at the late actors ancestral home in Patna on Monday. Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to inform everyone about his visit. The actor also tweeted about the update if his meeting with the family.

A fight to finish..at Sushan's house in Patna.won't give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant pic.twitter.com/oydGzKFwIt — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

For the unversed, Shekhar Suman has created a forum called #justiceforSushantforum demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant, even though the death is being investigated by Mumbai Police and post mortem has stated that Sushant committed suicide.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 15, 2020, many social media users have supported the actor and his family. Netizens have also concluded that he was a victim of Bollywood's nepotism and power play. The nepotism debate has created a wave on social media. From unfollowing the stars to sending them hateful messages.

Now, the case has taken a new twist. A lot of Sushant Singh Rajput fans have denied the actor's suicide and asked for necessary actions to be taken. Many even think that it was nothing but a planned murder. Social media is ablaze with many such trending hashtags.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also said to be battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His last film Dil Bechara, which also stars Sanjana Sanghi is set to release directly on OTT Disney Plus Hotstar from July 24.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with this movie, with Hindi adaptation by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.

