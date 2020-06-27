Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh: People created a drama out of his death

Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Recently, Producer Sandip Ssingh, who was Sushant's close friend lashed out at the "powerful" people's reaction to his death. A shocked Sandip said that he got messages from "powerful people" asking him why he did not "invite" them for the funeral. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sandip said, "People created a drama out of his death, he did not like such things. I was about to go for a bath after I came home from the last rites and I got a few phone calls and messages asking me why I did not invite them to the funeral! I got messages 'we are powerful people, you have not invited us'. I mean, what goes on in the minds of these people? Shocking!"

The producer gave examples of SSR's industry friends who came to the funeral and mourned the late actor's loss. "Ekta Kapoor had been dragged into a controversy but she was there on her own. Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, ye saare log waha aa ke baarish me khade the, ro rahe the (All of them came despite the rains and cried right there, they did not need invitation for a funeral)," he added. He further said that more than his friend's death, he was hurt about the things people were doing.

Last week, the producer still is close with Ankita Lokhande, recently wrote a heartfelt note for the actress. Talking about how he misses the three of them living together and all the time they spent in each other's company, Sandip Ssingh also shares how he feels that Ankita and Sushant were made for each other.

Sharing a photo of them together, Sandip wrote, "Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him!"

Sandip Ssingh, who has produced films like Aligarh, Sarbjit and Bhoomi, and co-producing projects like Goliyon Ki Ras Leela: Ram Leela, Rowdy Rathore and Mary Kom was a part of Sushant's first (and last) project as a producer. Sushant was to turn producer with a self-starring patriotic film titled Vande Bharatam. The script is by Raaj Shaandilyaa and the film was to mark the directorial debut of Sandip.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news