Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares emotional childhood memories with her late brother

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti goes down the memory lane to share her childhood memories with her late brother. Starting her note with "One such memory I am sharing with you all... because it is said that the more you share your grief, the less it hurts. [sic]

"I have always been told by my family members that Mom and Dad wanted a son, more so because Mumma's first child was a son and she had lost him at the tender age of one and half. I never got to meet my first sibling. But mom and dad were very hopeful for a second son.... they made a sankalp (mannat) and started praying to Maa Bhagwati for straight 2 years. They fasted, they meditated, they did puja, hawan and went to spiritual places and met spiritual people. But then I was born, on a Diwali day.... Mumma considered me very lucky and often called me Lakshmi Ji. They continued with their Sadhna, and a year later my little brother was born. Right from the beginning, he was a charmer, he mesmerized everyone with his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes, [sic]" wrote Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta in her post.

In her second post, she ended her post saying, "I only wish I could have protected him from everything... I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more. [sic]"

It's been a month and a half but Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Before this, Shweta had shared on her Facebook account and shared how her five-year-old son reacted to the sudden demise of his "mamu". "When I told Nirvanh the news that mamu is no more, he said 'But he is alive in your heart' 3 times. When a 5-year-old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be, " Shweta posted on Facebook. She also urged everyone to stay strong and remember Sushant for his work.

"Stay strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant. Please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so. Please don't do anything that can hurt his soul. Stay Strong! #LongliveSushant," added Sushant's sister, who flew down from the US after the actor's demise.

