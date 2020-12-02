Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti continues to seek justice for late actor; shares video

While she struggles to cope up with the loss of her brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti is determined to continue seeking justice for the late Bollywood star.

Shweta took to her social media to remember Sushant through an old video interview and wrote: "In his own words... 'If we are concerned about what we are doing and why we are doing it. We should sit together to come together, NOT FIGHT...' #Justice4SushantSinghRajput."

In the video, Sushant is seen talking about the importance of sitting together to make a change, instead of fighting together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

In another post, Shweta cited his 2018 tweet to send a message of compassion and humanity. She shared a screenshot of Sushant's tweet, which read: "Anything that brings us together could be 'right', everything that divides us should be 'wrong'."

He had used hashtags like Compassion, Kindness, Love, Humanity, Forgiveness, Gratitude, Wonder, Inspiration, Dreams, Divine and Future. She also stressed on the terms in the hashtag, and added the hashtag #SushantForever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

Last month, Shweta had revealed that it will take a long time for her to realise that her brother Sushant is no more, adding that the healing process is slow.

She took to Instagram to share a note and thank late actor Sushant's fans for their constant support on the journey to seek justice for him.

The late actor's California-based sister Shweta keeps posting about her brother and sharing throwback videos.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever