Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti deletes her Instagram, Twitter accounts

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, deleted her Instagram and Twitter account on Wednesday. The day incidentally marks four months that Sushant died. Last night, Shweta had posted a video of Sushant training hard. He jogs, cycles, works out, and performs other physical activities. The video also features Sushant's voiceover.

"A True Inspiration #ImmortalSushant," Shweta had written as a caption with the video.

The deletion of the accounts has left Sushant's fans confused. Many social media users even took to Twitter to share screenshots of the same.

"Is everything alright with

@shwetasinghkirt??

Her account suspended or deactivated?," a user tweeted.

It is not known yet why Shweta has deleted her accounts. However, she is still on Facebook.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

