Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posts video of late actor writing with both hands at once

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput could mirror-write with both hands at the same time, going by an Instagram video his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has posted on Tuesday. "Rare Genius...ambidexterity-mirror writing, less than 1%population in world is capable of doing this!! #MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR," Shweta captioned the clip.

However, the video shot from a top angle does not show Sushant's face. The late actor's fans were in awe.

"He was so talented. Wish he could come back," a user commented. "Need more people like him. Such a rare ability. Genius for sure," another one wrote.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the death.

