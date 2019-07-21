Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

national

Swaraj said that she would be missed after she passes away just like Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit

Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday gave a befitting reply to a troll on Twitter, which said that she would be missed after she passes away just like Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

"Aap ki bhi boht yaad ayegi ek din #SheilaDixit Ji ki tarah Amma (you will be missed one day just like Sheila Dikshit)," the man said in a reply to Sushma's Twitter post, where she had expressed her condolences over the demise of former BJP president Mange Ram Garg.

To this, the 67-year-old leader said: "I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought."

Dikshit, who died at 3.55 pm at a hospital on Saturday, had served as Delhi's Chief Minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013.

She was cremated with full state honours at the national capital's oldest cremation ground -- Nigambodh Ghat -- on Sunday. As per her wish, the Congress leader was laid to rest at the CNG run crematorium.

With inputs from ANI

