Sushma Swaraj no more: PM Modi, other leaders condole her death

Updated: Aug 07, 2019, 00:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Actors, leaders and several other prominent personalities take to Twitter to express their shock over the demise of Sushma Swaraj.

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Pic courtesy: mid-day archives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, saying a glorious chapter in Indian politics had come to an end.

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," he tweeted.

Home Minister and BJP president also tweeted on Sushma Swaraj's demise

NCP chief Sharad Pawar took to twitter to express shock over the death of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

"We've lost a great statesman, eloquent orator, efficient administrator, fellow parliamentarian and above all a kind-hearted person," Pawar tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Sushma Swaraj on Twitter.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher condole the demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. 

Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal also posted on twitter about Sushma Swaraj's passing away.

Sushma Swaraj had reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she passed away. She is survived by her husband and daughter.

A seven-time MP, Sushma Swaraj did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and chose to sit out of the government this year on account of her health.

