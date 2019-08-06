Sushma Swaraj no more: PM Modi, other leaders condole her death

national

Actors, leaders and several other prominent personalities take to Twitter to express their shock over the demise of Sushma Swaraj.

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Pic courtesy: mid-day archives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, saying a glorious chapter in Indian politics had come to an end.

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," he tweeted.

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.



She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Home Minister and BJP president also tweeted on Sushma Swaraj's demise

NCP chief Sharad Pawar took to twitter to express shock over the death of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Shocked to hear about the sad demise of Sushmaji Swaraj. She would always call me ‘Sharad Bhau‘. We’ve lost a great statesman, eloquent orator, efficient administrator, fellow parliamentarian and above all a kind hearted person. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) August 6, 2019

"We've lost a great statesman, eloquent orator, efficient administrator, fellow parliamentarian and above all a kind-hearted person," Pawar tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Sushma Swaraj on Twitter.

I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines.



My condolences to her family in this hour of grief.



May her soul rest in peace.



Om Shanti ðÂÂÂ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher condole the demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal also posted on twitter about Sushma Swaraj's passing away.

Sushma Swaraj had reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she passed away. She is survived by her husband and daughter.

A seven-time MP, Sushma Swaraj did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and chose to sit out of the government this year on account of her health.

