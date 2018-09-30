Sushma Swaraj: 'One Sun, One Grid' could help tackle climate change

international

Swaraj, while delivering a statement at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), asserted that India has risen to meet the challenge of climate change, a testament of which was the honour conferred upon Prime Minister Modi by the United Nations

India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. Pic/AFP

Acknowledging the potential threat caused by climate change worldwide, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Sun, One Grid' vision as a potential solution to the challenge posed by the global woe. Swaraj, while delivering a statement at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), asserted that India has risen to meet the challenge of climate change, a testament of which was the honour conferred upon Prime Minister Modi by the United Nations on September 26.

"Prime Minister Modi in partnership with France launched the International Solar Alliance (ISA). The United Nations has recognised their contributions and conferred on Prime Minister Modi and (French) President Macron the honour of UN Champions of the Earth. I am happy to inform you that 68 nations are now members of ISA. In March this year, India and France chaired the Founding Conference of ISA in which 120 countries participated. Our Prime Minister has described his vision of sustainable and available energy in a typically apt phrase: One Sun, One Grid. This breakthrough concept can become the solution we seek to the problems," she noted.

Swaraj further said that under-developed and developing nations bear the brunt of climate change the most, as they have neither the capacity nor the resources to meet this crisis. "Those who have exploited nature for their immediate needs cannot abdicate their responsibilities. If we have to save the world from the adverse effects of climate change, then developed nations must lift the deprived with financial and technical resources. The principle of common and differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities was reiterated in the 2015 Paris Agreement," she added.

On the occasion, Swaraj, on behalf of India also expressed condolences to the people and government of Indonesia in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami that has wreaked havoc in the country. She extended support to Indonesia at this hour of grief.

"We received a very bad news this morning that there was an earthquake and tsunami -- both these tragedies occurred at the same time -- and from this forum on behalf of my country, India, I would like to express deep condolences to the people and government of Indonesia, and at the same time I would like to express assurance that India will cooperate in helping during this tragic time."

Nearly 400 have lost their lives while hundreds are still missing in the Indonesian island of Sulawesi after powerful twin earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.1 on the Richter scale, and a tsunami struck the area on Friday. Authorities have warned that the death toll could rise in the coming days.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever