Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl bitten by the love bug?

Sushmita Sen

Ever since Sushmita Sen was spotted at Mumbai airport recently with model Rohman Shawl, rumour mills have been working overtime. It is said that there is more to their friendship. The actor supposedly met him at a fashion gala a few months ago.

Those in the know say that Sush and Rohman get along like a house on fire. Though it's too early to say anything as they are still getting to know each other, there is a whiff of romance.

Last heard, she had moved on from her on-off relationship with restaurateur Ritik Bhasin. Sush has always been open about her love life. If there is any truth to it, we will know soon about Rohman.

Not only this, the actress walked the ramp at a fashion show on Tuesday, and the actress was accompanied by her daughters and Rohman Shawl. It seems like the girls are liking Rohman's presence in their small world. Take a look at the images.

Sushmita Sen's daughter - Renee Sen, Alisah Sen with Rohman Shawl at a fashion show/all pictures: Yogen Shah

Talking about the current me too movement, Sushmita Sen said: "It is going to be shocking every single time, but we are also not ignorant people. It's not like we didn't know these things were happening in India and in the world. I think what is more shocking that we did not listen to it for so long and that we didn't do anything about it. This is the start, and you have to listen, believe and let justice prevail"

