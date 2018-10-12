Sushmita Sen on #MeToo: Society must listen to victims

bollywood

The #MeToo movement will work only if people listen to the victims, says actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen

The #MeToo movement will work only if people listen to the victims, says actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Sushmita, who is known for raising her voice for social issues, told IANS here: "Though the (#MeToo) movement is copied from the West, it doesn't mean we will overlook it. It feels great that women are coming out and speaking about the harassment.

"As a part of society, people should listen to their stories and not judge them. Instead of ignoring them, we should encourage them. This movement will work only if we start listening to the victims". The 42-year-old was in the capital to walk the ramp as a showstopper for designers Bhumika and Jyoti at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week on Thursday.

The actress donned a free-flowing green coloured gown and completed her look with her hair neatly tied, and minimal nude make-up. Her presence on the runway left spectators in awe of her as she walked with a huge smile on her face. Sushmita has aced the fashion ramp game, but says she still feels nervous before walking it.

"You won't believe, but before every show I get nervous because every time it is going to be different. Each show will not be the same. There will be around 500 variations every time. So, I become nervous and that's why I always do rehearsals and practise."

Bhumika and Jyoti's collection showcased ensembles in shades of green and white, promoting nature's theme. They set up the ambience of a forest for the show in Mumbai. On her ensemble and the collection, Sushmita said: "My outfit for today's show is made up of recycled material. Now designers are having a sustainable approach to fashion.

"Bhumika and Jyoti's collection is inspired from nature and they wanted to bring the world of ecosystem in their collection. Isn't a wonderful approach? Fashion industry is evolving and now fashion has a conscience."

