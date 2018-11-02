Sushmita Sen is head over heels in love with alleged boyfriend Rohman Shawl

bollywood

Rohman Shawl is said to dote on Sushmita Sen's daughters, Renee and Alisah. Things seem to be getting serious between them

Sushmita Sen with model beau Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen is a fitness freak, so it is not exactly a surprise that she is making model beau Rohman Shawl keep pace with her. Yesterday, Sushmita posted a picture of the two on Instagram doing handstands.

She wrote, "He's younger and taller, I am wiser and tougher. Love too is a discipline (sic)." Sush has been referring to Rohman as the 'love of my life'. He is said to dote on Sush's daughters, Renee and Alisah. Things seem to be getting serious between them.

It's been quite a few times the duo has been spotted hanging out together. Sushmita Sen met him at a fashion gala a few months ago, and ever since then, there was no turning back for the new B-town couple.

Though it's too early to say anything about their relationship, there is surely a whiff of romance among the duo. The actress has also moved on from her on-off relationship with restaurateur Ritik Bhasin. Not only this, a few days back, Sushmita and Rohman were shying away from the cameras to get clicked together, but now, it seems from these images that they have taken a step closer in their relationship.

