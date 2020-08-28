Sushmita Sen on daughter Alisah's 11th birthday: You're magical, my little angel

Sushmita Sen has two daugters, Renee and Alisah, and today it's Alisah's 11th birthday. The former Miss Universe couldn't contain her excitement and happiness on her little one's birthday, and so took to Instagram to share a few precious photos from her family album.

Sharing the photos, Sush wrote, "Happy Birthday love of my life!!! We are 11 years old today!! From the moment our eyes met... we could speak... a language of our own!! You are magical my little Angel!!"

How adorable are the pictures? The photos feature Sushmita and her daughters, and the last image alsi features Sush's boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, who has become extremely close to the two girls.

In fact, Rohman, too, shared a cute picture of himself with Alisah in which he has picked up the child and is showing off a certificate. Check it out below!

Isn't the caption a lovely message for the birthday girl and her mama? The Aarya actress adopted a baby girl named Renee in 2000. She later adopted Alisah in 2010.

Recently, speaking to IANS, she said, "In the (case of) natural birth, mother and child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood."

Here's wishing Alisah a very happy birthday!

