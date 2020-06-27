Sushmita Sen receives a handwritten love letter from a fan!

Sushmita Sen has been getting a lot of love and adulation from her fans for her latest web show, Aarya. The actress recently shared on Instagram a photo of a handwritten love letter that a fan sent to her. Isn't that incredible?

The note simply read: "Sushmita Sen I love you."

Sharing the photo, Sush wrote, "The ultimate #loveletter. I am blessed to receive a lot of love and kindness over the years, from all my #fans. My favourite being the old fashioned way... handwritten letters!!! I've read every letter ever sent to me, it's usually been an outpouring of emotions, filling pages with the overwhelming power of love and belonging..."

Sushmita Sen recently made a comeback after five years in the web series Aarya, which also marks her digital debut. The series saw her return to the screen after her last outing, the Bengali arthouse film, Nirbaak.

