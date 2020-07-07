Sushmita Sen shares Dil Bechara poster, says, 'I wish I knew Sushant'

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara's trailer was dropped recently, and after having watched the same, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to say that she wished the actor in real life.

The Aarya actress took to social media to shared her thoughts on the film's trailer and on the late actor as well. She had a lot of glowing words to write about Sushant, and also revealed that she and the actor shared a fascination with the number 47!

Sharing the poster of Dil Bechara, Sush wrote, "I didn't know Sushant Singh Rajput personally... only through his films and some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on and off-screen!! I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans... Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness and that life-affirming smile!!!"

Several other Bollywood celebs have also lauded the trailer of Dil Bechara, which is releasing a month after the actor's death. The film will see an OTT release and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.

Sharing his thoughts on the trailer, Anil Kapoor tweeted, "A reminder to all of us to live each and every moment to the fullest. A beautiful trailer and tribute to the star we lost too soon but get to see him shine on screen one last time and be immortalised through his work forever in millions of hearts. #DilBechara." While SSR's close friend Kriti Sanon wrote, "#DilBechara Its gonna be really hard to watch this one... but how can I not?"

Dil Bechara is the official Hindi adaptation of the popular novel by John Green - The Fault In Our Stars. It also has a Hollywood adaptation featuring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead. The film will see late Sushant Singh Rajput in a leading role alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan in an interesting cameo.

