Sushmita Sen to get married to boyfriend Rohman Shawl next year?

bollywood

If gossip mongers are to be believed, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl might tie the knot in 2019

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen.

Sushmita Sen is painting the town red with her 27-year-old boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The model-actress was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Rohman, in most of the Diwali parties. Sushmita has gone public about her relationship with Rohman on Instagram. She called him the "love" of her life when the entire family had visited Taj Mahal.

Bollywood has dived deep into the ocean of love, and Sush-Rohman are one of the couples that have been bitten by the bug. According to a report in DNA, the duo might take the plunge next year. A friend of the actress informed the daily saying, "Sushmita and Rohman were dating for two months after they met at a fashion gala and enjoy a good equation. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year."

The report further added that it was a "collective decision" by both Sushmita and Rohman about tying the knot. "Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019," claims the informer.

View this post on Instagram #duggadugga âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) onNov 6, 2018 at 12:04pm PST

One can say through Sushmita's Instagram posts that Rohman is bonding with her daughters, Renee and Alisah. "Apparently, both Renee and Alisah are fond of him. The mother of two is happy that her daughters, too, have approved of her choice," informed the source.

Also Read: Adorbs! Sushmita Sen celebrates Diwali with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates