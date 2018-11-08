Adorbs! Sushmita Sen celebrates Diwali with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters

bollywood

In the latest post shared by Sushmita Sen on Instagram, she is seen at her happiest best with Rohman Shawl and daughters, Renee and Alisah

Sushmita Sen with alleged boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sushmitasen47

Sushmita Sen is seen attending Diwali parties with her rumoured beau model Rohman Shawl. The actress has been making several public appearances with him, and seemingly, Sushmita's daughters Alisah and Renee are very much comfortable with Shawl.

On the occasion of Diwali, the former Miss Universe took to her social media account to share some lovable photos and videos of the family celebrating Diwali at home. The photo had Susmita looking happy and at ease with Rohman, Renee and Alisah. She shared the photos with a heart emoji.

In another post, she shared a video of her younger daughter Alisah practicing dance and captioned it: "Happy Diwali. Here's wishing you and all your loved ones a blessed festive season. Thank you @pritamshikare and @nupur_popeye & uncle for inviting us home & treating us to the BEST meal ever. True spirit of #diwali, #family, #friends #celebrations, #happiness and our little dancing Buddha. I love you guys [sic]."

Another cute video from Sush's Instagram post:

It's been quite a few times the duo has been spotted hanging out together. Sen met him at a fashion gala a few months ago, and ever since then, there was no turning back for the new B-town couple.

Though it's too early to say anything about their relationship, there is surely a whiff of romance among the duo. The actress has also moved on from her on-off relationship with restaurateur Ritik Bhasin. Not only this, a few days back, Sushmita and Rohman were shying away from the cameras to get clicked together, but now, it seems from these images that they have taken a step closer in their relationship.

