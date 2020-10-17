Sushmita Sen to kick off Aarya 2 shoot in Dubai in November

The final scene of Aarya indicated that the Sushmita Sen-fronted story was far from over. After the maiden season received glowing reviews, directors Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat are set to kick off the second edition of the crime drama in Dubai next month. Sources say that the leading lady is wrapping up her projects in Mumbai, including a fictional reality show, so that she can leave for the desert emirate in time.

"In the last season, it was seen that after wiping out her rivals in the drugs business, Sushmita's character Aarya heads to New Zealand with her family. The directors plan to shoot the indoor scenes in Dubai over a two-month schedule. The production team had conducted the necessary recces virtually over the past few months. With a large chunk of the series shot before the year-end, a 20-day schedule will be conducted in the first half of 2021 to complete the outdoor shots," says a source. While the outdoor leg requires a foreign location, the source adds that the team will determine the country depending on the COVID restrictions at the time.



Ram Madhvani

mid-day reached out to Madhvani's spokesperson, who remained unavailable for comment.

