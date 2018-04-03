Sushmita Sen's trainer trains Soundarya Sharma

Nupur Popeye is helping actress Soundarya Sharma to stay in shape



Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's trainer Nupur Popeye is helping actress Soundarya Sharma to stay in shape. Soundarya loves to work out. Right from eating vegetarian food to working out to doing yoga, she follows it all.

"When you are a part of showbiz, you are always under media scrutiny. Hence, you need to maintain the way you look. I do yoga in the morning, then hit the gym at night. Besides, I also follow a strict diet. Nupur is a great instructor. He motivates me," Soundarya said in a statement.

On the work front, she has featured in movies "Ranchi Diaries" and "Meeruthiya Gangsters".

