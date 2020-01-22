Search

Suspect who left bag of IED at Mangluru airport surrenders before police

Published: Jan 22, 2020, 13:22 IST | ANI |

According to police, improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from a bag at Mangaluru airport on January 20

Rao hails from Udupi and is graduated in engineering and MBA
Days after a bag of IED was recovered from Mangaluru airport, a suspect, Aditya Rao, has surrendered before Bengaluru Police. Rao hails from Udupi and is graduated in engineering and MBA.

An investigation team of Mangaluru police is flying to Bengaluru to question him.

"Mangaluru city police investigation team is flying to Bengaluru shortly to investigate the developments in connection with MIA case.. the team will question the suspect and will initiate further necessary legal action," Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City Harsha tweeted.

According to police, improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from a bag at Mangaluru airport on January 20. The IED was later defused in an open field by the personnel of the bomb disposal squad.

