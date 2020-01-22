Suspect who left bag of IED at Mangluru airport surrenders before police

Rao hails from Udupi and is graduated in engineering and MBA

Days after a bag of IED was recovered from Mangaluru airport, a suspect, Aditya Rao, has surrendered before Bengaluru Police. Rao hails from Udupi and is graduated in engineering and MBA.

IED recovered from a bag at Mangaluru airport on 20th January: Suspect Aditya Rao has surrendered before Bangaluru police. Mangaluru police's investigation team is flying to Bengaluru to question him. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/BTMnBbzhxJ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

An investigation team of Mangaluru police is flying to Bengaluru to question him.

"Mangaluru city police investigation team is flying to Bengaluru shortly to investigate the developments in connection with MIA case.. the team will question the suspect and will initiate further necessary legal action," Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City Harsha tweeted.

According to police, improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from a bag at Mangaluru airport on January 20. The IED was later defused in an open field by the personnel of the bomb disposal squad.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates