Suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi, sent to eight-day police custody

A Delhi court on Saturday remanded a suspected ISIS operative to eight-day custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.



The Delhi Police had arrested him late on Friday night after an exchange of fire. He has been identified as Yusuf.



Yusuf was presented before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat at his residence, who then allowed the police to question him for eight days.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said that on Friday night the accused was arrested with two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the ridge road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh after an exchange of fire.



A pistol was also found in his possession. The NSG, the bomb disposal squad along with the dog squad also reached the spot following standard procedure and defused the IEDs.



A special cell team is interrogating him on his presence in Delhi and his plans. Sources that that he has been misleading the investigators by mentioning multiple locations of his origin.



The police team is verifying his claims. The source of the IEDs is also being investigated.

