Suspected member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh arrested in Kolkata

Acting on a tip-off, the team of Special Task Force Acting laid a trap and arrested the suspected member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh from Kolkata

On Monday, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police arrested a suspected member of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in India. Acting on a tip-off, the team of Special Task Force Acting laid a trap and arrested 22-year-old Mohammed Abul Kashem alias Kashem from the Canal East Road near Gaznabi Bridge.

According to police sources, Kashem is a resident of Durmut village which comes under the Mangalkote police station limits in Burdwan district of Kolkata. The police seized several incriminating articles from his possession. The police also grilled him and got important information about the JMB from him.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections and is being registered by the STF, Kolkata. A few days ago, Ejaz Ahmad, a top operative of the JMB in India was arrested by the Kolkata STF from Bihar's Bodh Gaya district for his involvement in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast.

In May this year, the Central government declared Jamaat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh, as a banned terrorist organisation.

With inputs from ANI

