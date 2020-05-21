Sussanne Khan gives us a gorgeous glimpse of her workplace at Hrithik Roshan's home

Nobody knows when the lockdown will end so people are thinking to stay inside their homes for their safety. Sussanne Khan is also one of them, who has been quarantining with Hrithik Roshan for the last two months to ensure the well-being of their children. And now she has taken to her Instagram account to share with all of us her workplace.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared two pictures that gave us an insight into her workplace and also the beautiful scenery right from Roshan's house. Both cannot be missed. This is what she wrote- "Getting used to the new normal.. typical Wednesday afternoon on my outdoor desk, watching pigeons on the sand while I draw, as the robust sparkling ocean waves become my background score. Mighty grateful for being fortunate enough to have all of this." (sic)

Have a look right here:

As far as Roshan is concerned, he also took to his Instagram account and wrote a long note to thank Sussanne Khan for coming home to stay with him and their children amid these tough times. The War and Super 30 actor also keeps sharing videos and pictures with his sons and playing the piano. Let's see what comes next!

