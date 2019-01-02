Sussanne Khan wishes 'warrior princess' Sonali Bendre on birthday

bollywood

Along with some pictures from the midnight birthday bash, Sussanne shared a lengthy note on social media in which she called Sonali a 'warrior princess' and her inspiration

Pic Courtesy/ Sussanne Khan Instagram Account

On her 44th birthday, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has received a heartwarming wish from BFF Sussanne Khan. Along with some pictures from the midnight birthday bash, Sussanne shared a lengthy note on social media in which she called Sonali a 'warrior princess' and her inspiration.

'Happy happiest birthday to our most precious, gorgeous warrior princess @iamsonalibendre sonzyyy..may we all continue to enhance and motivate each other, while we change the meaning of 'play'..and so in pursuit of our own unique diverse state of 'curation'....Amen 2019 is finally here.'

Bendre revealed in July last year that she had been diagnosed with high-grade metastatic cancer. After staying in New York for six months - where she was getting her treatment done - the actor returned to Mumbai in December. The 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' actor ringed in her special day with her close friends, including Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, and husband Goldie Behl among others.

