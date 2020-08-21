Swachh Survekshan rankings: Thane, Navi Mumbai cleaner than Mumbai

Dharavi's main nullah seen choke-full of garbage in May this year. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Mumbai continues to fail at cleanliness with its latest ranking for the Swachh Survekshan being 35th out of 47 cities from across India. Nearby cities Navi Mumbai and Thane bagged the 3rd and 14th rank respectively.

Even after investing crores in cleanliness through solid waste management, nullah cleaning, offering various awards for corporators and NGOs, etc, the city's condition continues to be subpar. The cleanliness survey included feedback from 2, 88,520 Mumbai residents. Last year, its rank was 49.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had applied for a five-star rating this year but scored zero. The only category it scored well in was the ODF+ (Open Defecation Free) ranking.

Also Read: Swachh Survekshan Results 2020: Navi Mumbai 3rd cleanest city in India

"The city got zero stars in the garbage-free category and lost 1,500 points in one go. This changed the entire equation," said Kiran Dighavkar, BMC's nodal officer for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Navi Mumbai scored a total of 5,467 and is first in the state, Nashik, which got the 11th ranking all over India, came second.

Thane and Pune grabbed 3rd and 4th positions respectively. Kalyan-Dombivli and Vasai Virar got 6th and 9th positions. In the state, Mumbai is in the last position — 10th with a score of 3,106.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news