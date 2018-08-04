Swami Agnivesh demands SIT probe over assault

national

Swami Agnivesh

Two weeks after self-proclaimed spiritual leader Swami Agnivesh was attacked in Jharkhand's Pakur district, the activist demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter.

"It has been 15 days and no arrest has been made. There has been no investigation. It indicates that matter is being brushed under the carpet. I have no option but to go to the Supreme Court and request for a SIT," Swami Agnivesh told ANI.

The spiritual leader, who was in Jharkhand's Pakur to attend an event on July 18, was in his hotel when a group of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) (the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party) workers thrashed him.

Swami Agnivesh subsequently lodged a complaint with the Ranchi police stating that a group of people allegedly belonging to the RSS, and BJYM entered the premises and assaulted him.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

