Swara Bhasker calls Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja the perfect couple

Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor have been quite good friends ever since the Ranjhanaa days and during the Neerja actress's wedding Swara stood by her side setting some serious friendship goals



Swara Bhasker at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding. pic/Instagram



Swara Bhasker will be seen sharing screen space soon with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania in Veere Di Wedding. In the film, Swara will be seen playing Sakshi's part and is quite excited about the film. In an interview with us, Swara said that the amount of fun she had on-screen in her upcoming film is equivalent to what she had at her bestie Sonam's wedding. While the actress agreed that these days she is not keeping quite well, she is suffering through slip disk. Some months ago Swara participated in her brother's wedding in full enthusiasm after which she was seen enjoying at Sonam's wedding and during that time she ignored her injury which has now escalated. The actress has been advised bed rest for some time now.

However, Swara is quite emotional and happy about bestie Sonam's wedding. In fact, she told us that Sonam and Anand as a couple is the perfect example of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Swara says that the way Sonam gives a lot of importance to her relationships and is quite possessive about her friends, Anand is similar and was looking after Sonam's friend and giving them importance. Swara further added that Sonam has gotten the best life partner, who loves to enjoy and have fun with people.

Talking about her friendship with Sonam, Swara revealed that the first time she met Kapoor on the sets of Ranjhanaa she thought Sonam would have a lot of tantrums. However, it was Sonam who broke the ice between them. Once there was no electricity in Swara's vanity and Sonam offered her to come to her vanity, but Swara didn't agree at first. Sonam sent someone from her team first and when Swara refused, she herself went to Swara and asked her what was the problem. Then she invited Swara to her vanity after which a strong bond was formed between the two.

Swara Bhaskar also added that Sonam Kapoor has a major part to play in strengthening their relationship, she took initiatives and efforts in making the friendship strong. Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.

