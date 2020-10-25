Swara Bhasker offers a ray of hope with her next, Bihaan

Kaashi in Search of Ganga director Dhiraj Kumar has trained his focus on his next, a tale of those in search of a new dawn. Swara Bhaskar-starrer Bihaan, he says, is inspired by a true story of exploitation that transpired only recently. "Bihaan means sunrise. Our film revolves around those who want to see a new dawn in their lives, but are unsuccessful in their attempts until someone comes into their lives. We plan to shoot the movie in Jamui, Bihar from January 2021 over a 45-day, start-to-finish schedule," he says, adding that owing to Bhaskar's affinity for the language, he believes she will do justice to the character. "The rest of the cast will take part in workshops to familiarise themselves with the region and its language."

As a journalist in the Amazon Prime Video film, Bhaskar's character will be seen fighting against the injustice meted out to girls who become victims of human trafficking. "Their voices were suppressed until they [learnt to] ensure that they are heard. If people are acquainted with such incidents, they can be prevented," he says, adding that he also acquainted himself with the incident after reading about it in the newspaper.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news