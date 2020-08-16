Swara Bhasker on Flesh vs Mardaani: Different story that deals with the same issue

A look at the trailer of Flesh and you're reminded of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani (2014). Like the Yash Raj Films' franchise, Swara Bhasker's upcoming web series on Eros Now tackles human trafficking in India. "I am a Rani fan, so any comparison is a huge compliment. I have seen both [instalments of] Mardaani, and the stunts she has pulled off are amazing," gushes Bhasker.

Even though the two offerings share a similar theme, the actor believes the treatment in Flesh is starkly different, owing to its long-format storytelling. "Mardaani is focussed on the cop [essayed by Mukerji] chasing the human trafficking racket. Since our show has an episodic format, we have had the opportunity to probe it more deeply. It was interesting to understand the dynamics of that world—be it how the girls are kept, or how the trafficking ring operates. To me, it's a different story that has dealt with the same issue."

The eight-part Danish Aslam-directed venture sees Bhasker play a no-nonsense cop with zero tolerance for crimes against women. Over a decade into her career, the actor is thrilled at donning the khaki uniform for the first time. "I have neither played a cop before nor have I done action. As an artiste, it was an opportunity to push the limits. I won't lie; it was extremely challenging and I struggled initially." Despite the odds, her faith in the story they were telling helped her surge ahead. "With Danish, I knew I was in good hands. I knew the intention [behind the stunts] was right; we were not performing action for the heck of it. The story has a soul and a larger purpose."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news