Swara Bhasker plays a Maharashtrian cop in Flesh

television

Set to give a go at action with the upcoming digital show Flesh, Swara Bhasker takes lessons in the language for her act as city police official

Swara Bhasker

"It is exciting to get into action mode for the first time in my career," says Swara Bhasker, who has kicked-off prep for the web series, Flesh, which will see her pack in a punch, 10 years after she made her industry debut. Eros Now's offering, which goes on floors on December 20, is the actor's first step in picking projects that will exhibit her acting range.

"I play a cop from Maharashtra, one who is proficient in Marathi," she says, adding that she has also begun learning the language under the guidance of her tutor, Jayant Somalkar. "The prep has been exciting, yet challenging. Having been born and brought up in North India, I don't know Marathi at all. It's only after moving here that I learnt the basics. Thankfully, with this show, I'll learn something new."

Pointing out that her education as a student of literature exposed her to the works of Marathi writer, she says, "Some of our texts included translated works of celebrated Marathi authors. I have been affected by the poetry of Namdeo Dasar, who is among the most powerful poets of modern times. Many authors created breathtaking work with universal themes that weren't compromised in translation. I can imagine how great it will be to experience the language in its original form."

Somalkar, she says, is a screenwriter, and hence understands how dialogues are penned and dealt with, in the industry. "He can help me learn the language, and teach me how to deliver it appropriately. We started working together a month ago, and have been focusing on grammar and pronunciation."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates