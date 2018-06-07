Swara Bhasker set to give English tutorials for web show Rasbhari

Swara Bhasker follows glamorous Veere Di Wedding act with that of a small-town teacher in web show, Rasbhari



Swara Bhasker

In stark contrast to the glamorous, rich, spoilt brat she plays in Veere Di Wedding, Swara Bhasker's next sees her slip into the role of a school teacher from a small town of Uttar Pradesh. Applause Entertainment's Rasbhari, a coming-of-age love story, marks her second venture in the digital space after 2016's acclaimed It's Not That Simple.

Bhasker's Shanoo, an English teacher at a Meerut school has caught the attention of a class 11 student, Nand. "It's a role that is rarely explored on screen. I hope it shines a light on today's society," says Swara Bhasker, who stars alongside Ayushmaan Saxena.

The off-beat character that she is set to play was certainly instrumental in getting her nod for a web show. "I am always looking out for roles that challenge me and satisfy my pursuit for creativity. Such experimental initiatives are aiming to bring never-seen-before content to the Indian audience. I'm extremely happy to be part of it."



Ayushmaan Saxena

The Nikhil Bhat-directed

10-episode series promises to capture the local culture and aesthetic of the town. "When the character of Shanoo was narrated to me, I knew Swara would be an ideal fit for it. Today's discerning Indian audiences demand content that is gripping and entertaining; we need to meet their expectations," Bhat says. While penning the script, Shantanu Shrivastava was certain that the plot should "unfold like an onion". He says, "We we're combining two genres in the series. We wanted the story to evolve as the audiences learn more about Shanoo's character. At the core, we wanted it to be helmed by a strong narrative."

Also Read: CBFC violated rules for Veere Di Wedding?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates