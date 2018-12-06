Swara Bhasker to play a cop in new web series Flesh

television

Swara Bhasker set to play a cop in web series Flesh on human trafficking

Swara Bhasker

While her relationship drama — It's Not That Simple — is gearing up for release, Swara Bhasker has apparently trained her sights on the crime thriller series, Flesh. Directed by Ahsan Rahim, the offering will see her play a cop who tries to unravel the underbelly of human trafficking.

Ahead of the Eros Now series rolling on December 20, Swara Bhasker has begun her prep for the part. A source from the production unit informs, "This is the first time Swara will be playing a cop. It was the show's taut writing that made her greenlight it. As part of her prep, she has been meeting police officers who have specialised in human trafficking cases. The show draws inspiration from several real-life cases, and Swara intends to reach out to the cops, who had handled those cases, to render authenticity to her act."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates