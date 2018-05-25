Swara Bhasker trolled for her short white dress

Swara Bhasker wore a creation from the Dubai-based Atelier Zuhra label recently. She looked hot, but the short white dress reminded netizens of the Nirma washing powder girl



Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker has knocked off several kilos. The weight loss is noticeable and was inspired by Veere Di Wedding co-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who got back into svelte shape after pregnancy. Swara has been flaunting her curves in short numbers at promotional events for the upcoming film. She wore a creation from the Dubai-based Atelier Zuhra label recently. She looked hot, but the short white dress reminded netizens of the Nirma washing powder girl. They felt she was the grown-up version of the character. Swara was certainly not amused.

Swara Bhasker, who had agreed that it was a spontaneous decision to wear a bikini in Veere Di Wedding. But she is not the sort of actress who would go and throw tantrums on sets. So when Rhea Kapoor informed her before the film's shoot that she had to don a bikini in the film, Swara got a little worried and over-conscious about the same. She also stated that before this she had never played a role like this where she was required to wear a bikini. The Nil Battey Sannata actress also felt that she didn’t possess the body type to pull off a bikini look.

And so, she did a lot of dieting, exercise, yoga and several other things to lose weight and sport a bikini in the film. Swara Bhasker also revealed taking ayurvedic pills and having green tea. But the actress is still nervous about how will people find her look. However, the actress quips that she has no qualms about doing such a scene.

