Swara Bhasker: We tend to laugh more easily at men's jokes than women's

Juggling home renovation with Bhaag Beanie Bhaag promotions, Swara Bhasker jokes that her life currently is a lot like the series' working title, Messy. Admittedly "always in a mess", she could easily relate to the protagonist of the Netflix series. "Also, I have become synonymous with issue-based stories. After the dark year we've had, one is learning to appreciate the finer things like smiling and laughter even more. So, this is my effort to avoid getting boxed," begins the actor, who plays Beanie, a young woman who calls off her engagement to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.



A still from Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Going by the show's trailer, many felt it bore a striking resemblance to The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Given the fixation with remake culture or cashing on the popularity of successful shows, one wouldn't put that past producers. Bhasker, who has yet to watch the Rachel Broshanan-led comedy, dismisses the comparisons. "When we watch an actioner with a hero playing a cop, we don't say it's like every other cop flick. We don't compare Dil Chahta Hai [2001] to Sholay [1975] [because of their theme of friendship]. We are used to seeing similar male-fronted stories; female-fronted shows aren't the norm. So when we see a show about a female comic struggling on stage, it becomes The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Every show can't be assessed on one-liners. Beanie is about a woman who is learning to say no to society's expectations."

To perfect her act, she was guided by real-life comics Sumukhi Suresh, Sumaira Shaikh and Anubhav Bassi. "I did open mics, wrote a set and performed it. I was terrified at the start. Stand up comedy is a craft on its own. One has to learn it and I did my best. It was liberating to do some comedy on stage and on screen. Varun was on shoot with me. Sumukhi Suresh and Sumaira Shaikh were guiding forces. I spoke to Kaneez Surka, Kumar Varun, Biswa Kalyan Rath as well. Anubhav Bassi was my tutor."



Still from The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

She is quick to add that Beanie's jokes on screen don't mirror her causes. "I don't want my work to push my own agendas. At work, I am an actor who is servicing the vision of a director. On Twitter, I am an actor with a voice that reaches millions. I am a loudspeaker to put forth voices that are lost in the fringes. I pay taxes and have a stake in the world. I wish we weren't in a world where it is unusual for an actor to speak up."

The Agrima Joshua incident highlighted the prejudices against and slut-shaming of female comics in India. Undaunted by the state of affairs, Bhasker has complete faith in her tribe. "Female comics don't need an actor to speak up for them; they can well do it on their own. But, as a society, I feel we laugh more easily at men's jokes than that of women. That said, with more women comics out there, we are headed towards better times."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news