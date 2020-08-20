Swara Bhasker: Why is it so difficult to accept that Sushant may have been depressed?

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has brought into the limelight several important points - mental health, depression, nepotism, the insider-outsider debate and many other things. While a segment of the public, including many celebrities, believe that SSR's death wasn't suicide, others believe that the actor may have been depressed, which led him to take this drastic step.

Speaking about the same, Swara Bhasker in an interview with indiatoday.in, said that the conspiracies surrounding Sushant's death are 'sickening'. She said, "I have been saying this from many days. You can see it on my social media, that its absolutely sickening to see how social media and many media houses have started their conspiracy theories and have been fanning lies to the public."

Swara added, "We cannot take it upon ourselves to find the truth. It is for the police and the judiciary to do that. We cannot become the judges of society."

Saying as how people have been finding it difficult to believe that Sushant Singh Rajput may have been suffering from depression, Swara said, "Why is it so difficult for people to accept that he may have been depressed. I read an article where someone said that he didn't look depressed, what theory is that? How can someone 'look' it?"

Sharing her thoughts on mental health, the Flesh actor said that we, as a society, need to be open about the subject and give it more importance. She opined that just because someone was rich and famous didn't mean that things couldn't go wrong.

Just yesterday, SSR's death case was handed over to the CBI for in-depth investigation. Several Bollywood celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and many others welcomed the decision.

